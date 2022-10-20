New Kent, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.

