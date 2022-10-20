Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Related
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
wabe.org
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters – who have become the recent focus in the race for governor – especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat
Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season....
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
allongeorgia.com
Secretary of State: Georgia Voters Continue Shattering Early Voting Records
According to the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day four of Early Voting. As of Friday morning, just under 520K Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 122,149 showing up on Thursday, October 20th. Thursday’s total marks a 53% increase from day four of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only 25% less than the total of day four of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia breaks early voting record in first week
Georgia voters are shattering records when it comes to early voting. So far, voters have cast nearly 730,000 ballots early. That's up 50% from 2018.
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Our Podcast “Georgia Votes 2022” took a deep dive into recent allegations by the Herschel Walker campaign that Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s church Ebenezer Baptist was involved in evictions at an apartment building the church is connected to. Warnock has said no one was kicked out of their housing.
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
NBC News
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
Comments / 0