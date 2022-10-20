ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat

Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.  Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Secretary of State: Georgia Voters Continue Shattering Early Voting Records

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day four of Early Voting. As of Friday morning, just under 520K Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 122,149 showing up on Thursday, October 20th. Thursday’s total marks a 53% increase from day four of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only 25% less than the total of day four of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia implements poll worker first response tool

ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

