Go in depth with Orange County’s most explosive playmaker — Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris

Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora 10-4A Division I contest settled in the early going
LITTLE CYPRESS – Wasting no time, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville easily took care of the Splendora Wildcats in District 10-4A Division I play at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. The Bears, behind the running of standout senior tailback Da’Marion Morris, raced out to a 41-9 halftime edge to cruise...
Orange Leader
PHOTO GALLERY: Battlin’ Bears take on Splendora in 10-4A D2 battle
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bttlin’ Bears looked to slow down the Splendora Wildcats in District 10-4A Division I action at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. Check out the excellent photos by photographer Mark Pachuca.
12newsnow.com
Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow makes the week 9 'Hit of the Week'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week nine "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow. The week eight game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
Orange Leader
West Orange-Stark, Jasper go at it in District 9-4A D2 showdown
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ rocky campaign continued on Friday night with a road loss to the Jasper Bulldogs, 34-14. “We’ve just got to get better,” Mustangs head coach Hiawatha Hickman said postgame. “We’ve got to be able to win big ball games.”. West Orange-Stark received...
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Jacob Gonzalez thriving with helpful and handy touch
LITTLE CYPRESS — Jacob Gonzalez relishes every single moment of being hands-on, especially when he can help people. The high school senior serves as president of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Student Body, works in his welding class, is a St. Mary Catholic School handyman and competes on the Bears soccer team.
Orange Leader
Cardinals, Hawks battle late into the fourth quarter in tight one
BRIDGE CITY – The Hardin-Jefferson captured their first victory of the season, spoiling Bridge City’s Homecoming as they downed the Cardinals 21-7 in District 9-4A Division II action at Larry Ward Stadium Friday night. Both offenses had trouble stringing drives together, having to punt it away every drive...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange County dispatchers, all telecommunications members perform under stress
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law three years ago classifying 911 dispatchers and other public safety telecommunications professionals as first responders. Besides growing public appreciation for the important and high-stress profession, it allows those workers access to benefits that support their mental health. The demands of the position are never...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: AJ's former coach testifies AJ's mom was "more hard on him"
HOUSTON - One defense witness seemed to back up what prosecutors have been saying in the capital murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is charged with murdering his parents back in 2016. Testimony is expected to wrap up tomorrow, but today Antonio Jr’s former football coach testified that AJ’s...
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
48-Year-Old Martha Suarez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hardin County (Hardin County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Hardin County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Texas Highway 326 near FM421 at around 3 p.m.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
