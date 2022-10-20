ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange County dispatchers, all telecommunications members perform under stress

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law three years ago classifying 911 dispatchers and other public safety telecommunications professionals as first responders. Besides growing public appreciation for the important and high-stress profession, it allows those workers access to benefits that support their mental health. The demands of the position are never...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 10-16

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16:. Bennie Santos, 24, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance. John Evans, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Grayson Hartnett, 54, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 10 to...
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary

GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur ISD superintendent says district is responding to recent social media threats

The Port Arthur superintendent tells KFDM News the district is aware of recent social media threat and is responding. Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie says the district posted a statement on the Port Arthur Memorial High School's website saying the district saying the district and the high school are aware of the threats.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Baptist Hospitals donation benefits Orangefield pharmacy students

Pharmacology students at Orangefield High School celebrated National Pharmacy Week by extending a “thank you” to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Pharmacy Department for a generous donation of supplies. Students can now practice hands-on skills that will help them in their future pharmacy technician careers.

