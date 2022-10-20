Read full article on original website
5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween
If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
2022 Opening Day at Williams Tree Farm
If you too are already busy planning your holiday fun to-do list, I'm sure a trip to Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, Illinois is already on it. My family typically goes there in early December, but now I will be penciling it on the calendar a few weeks earlier. Here's why...
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Rockford is crawling with ghost signs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations. Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Illinois Produces A Mind-Blowing Amount Of Tootsie Rolls Per Day
With a little over a week to go before Halloween, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Halloween candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada. Since...
Herald & Review
Fall colors in Chicago are the best in years — but experts warn not to wait too long to see the leaves
CHICAGO - Family portrait takers, tour guides and social media influencers are running out of time to photograph the final days of the best season of fall colors in northern Illinois in years, experts say. The Chicago area may have the best colors of the entire state, as other parts...
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
Spend a Beautiful Fall Weekend at Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois
When we picture the perfect Fall getaway, it’s a combination of a place where you can enjoy the beauty of nature while experiencing a comfortable and fun stay. Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois fits the bill perfectly!. Grand Bear Resort is located in Utica, Illinois about 90 minutes...
60 Miles From Rockford…Raven’s Grin Inn, is The Most HAUNTED House in Illinois
There are "haunted houses" with employees dressed as Michael Meyers the "Scream" ghost, and the whole "evil" clown thing...But Raven's Grin Inn, in Mt. Carroll Illinois is a true HOUSE, that's haunted. Raven's Grin Inn isn't your typical, "open in October" haunted house. This is a place that will test...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
A Pizza Restaurant is the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in Illinois
Sorry, McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell you don't reign supreme in the Land of Lincoln. A pizza restaurant has earned the title of the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in all of Illinois, which chain is it?. According to cashnetusa.com, Papa Murphy's is the top-rated fast food chain in...
Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality
Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years The post Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
