Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me] my whole life how to write the best ‘f–k you’ songs of all time,” Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, explained. “I think without her ‘f–k you’ songs, I probably would not have written what was the biggest song of my career so far.” Halsey, 28, then began singing her 2018 hit “Without Me,” telling the crowd, “It’s very Alanis-esque.” The track...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO