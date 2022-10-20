Read full article on original website
Related
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me] my whole life how to write the best ‘f–k you’ songs of all time,” Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, explained. “I think without her ‘f–k you’ songs, I probably would not have written what was the biggest song of my career so far.” Halsey, 28, then began singing her 2018 hit “Without Me,” telling the crowd, “It’s very Alanis-esque.” The track...
iheart.com
Ellen DeGeneres Announces Her New Series Will Be Coming To YouTube
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to our screens, but this time on Youtube! According to E! News, the series will be called About Time For Yourself... with Ellen, and it comes just 5 months after The Ellen Show came to an end. The show will follow Ellen as finds hobbies to entertain herself while being unemployed, and will contain 8 episodes to start showing Ellen learning hobbies such as crocheting, bird watching and making cards. The series description says:
iheart.com
Olivia Wylde's Salad Dressing Recipe
It's the world's most famous salad dressing - the one that figured into the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles debacle. To recap: according to former family nanny Erika Genaro, Jason walked in on Olivia making a salad with that "special dressing" for Harry - and ended up lying under the car in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house. And the world wanted to know: what was this incredible dressing?
Comments / 0