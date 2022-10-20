ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Westport field hockey wins in final moments against Bourne

 3 days ago

The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Wednesday's local high school action:

Boys soccer: Bishop Connolly vs. Holbrook

SCORE: Holbrook 2, Bishop Connolly 1

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 5-7-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars lost a close game with Holbrook at home. Ethan Silva scored an unassisted goal for Connolly.

NEXT UP: The Cougars take on Atlantis Charter on Saturday.

Field hockey: Durfee vs. Bridgewater-Raynham

SCORE: Durfee 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 0

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Durfee, 11-2-3 (6-1-1 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers clinch a least a share of the Southeast Conference title after blanking Bridgewater-Raynham. Kacey Curran and Toni Freitas each scored a pair of goals for Durfee. Shakira Cadet and Ellia Delisle also added goals in the win. Emily Curran and Jia Syronn each had two assists while Josie Caine chipped in with one assist. Kailey Hutchinson got the shutout in net. "Amazing defensive play which has been solid all year," Hilltopper head coach Nicole Henrique said. "Very proud of this team."

NEXT UP: Durfee takes on Somerset Berkley on Monday.

Field hockey: Westport vs. Bourne

SCORE: Westport 1, Bourne 0

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Westport, 5-6-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Kylie Decambra scored the lone goal of the game with a minute remaining to lift the Wildcats to a dramatic win over Bourne at home. Avery Avila collected an assist. Hannah Abrams had 5 saves in the shutout win. Molly Bazinet, Avery Avila, Makayla Grace, and Colleen Smith each had strong games in the win.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats host Southeastern on Senior Day Thursday.

Girls volleyball: Durfee at Bridgewater-Raynham

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Durfee 0 (19-25, 17-25, 21-25)

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Durfee, 6-11 (2-6 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped three straight sets against league opponent Bridgewater-Raynham on the road. Jasmine Caine led Durfee with 16 assists and 14 digs. Alexis Layne  finished with 16 digs while Niyah Boone added five kills. Reghan Gibney had an ace and 10 digs.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Somerset Berkley on Friday.

Girls volleyball: Bishop Connolly vs. Avon

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 3, Avon 1

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 3-10 (2-5 in Mayflower)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars took three of four sets against visiting Avon at home. Samantha O’Leary led Connolly with six kills, three blocks, and six aces. Lainey Vanvoorhis finished with five kills. "They did exactly what I asked of them," said Cougars head coach Caylee Coelho. [They] went out there and fought for every single point which led us to a well deserved victory."

NEXT UP: The Cougars host Norwell on Thursday.

Girls volleyball: Atlantis Charter at South Shore Christian

SCORE: South Shore Christian 3, Atlantis Charter 0 (28-30,11-25, 20-25)

LOCATION: South Shore Christian Academy

DATE: Oct. 19

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 6-7

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons dropped three straight sets against South Shore Christian on the road. Kailany Ortiz-Garcia had four kills for Atlantis Charter. Anastasia Giarusso chipped in with two aces and two kills. Victoria Gomes finished with five Aces and six kills. Rebecca de Moreas contributed two aces, five kills and a block.

NEXT UP: The Tritons travel to Avon on Friday

