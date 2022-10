Morley, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Grand Haven locals and coffee lovers alike are mourning the upcoming loss of Jumpin’ Java, a small family-owned cafe downtown. The news came last week when the owner, Erin Lyon, officially announced the business would be closing on Dec. 3, 2022. They plan on opening a new shop called Kenzie’s BE Cafe down the street, which will be more focused on including and employing people with special needs.

