Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
kpic
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
kpic
ESPN's College Gameday arrives in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With two days until the big game between Oregon and UCLA, ESPN's 'College Gameday' has landed in Eugene. The GameDay set is located at memorial quad on the University of Oregon campus. It is the 11th time ESPN's flagship college football show has broadcast live from...
kpic
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 8 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
kpic
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
kpic
UPDATE: Ecological burns planned at Mt. Pigsah today are now canceled
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: County officials say conditions did not meet the parameters needed today to follow through with the planned burn. They say that the air quality was in part what cancelled todays prescribed burn. Lane County Parks Friend of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah, and the Rivers...
kpic
Eugene elementary school performs drill to prepare for earthquakes
EUGENE, Ore. — "Drop, cover and hold on" is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. That is what was taught to people around the country today for the "Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill". Our station visited a 4th grade class at McCornack Elementary in Eugene Thursday...
kpic
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
kpic
Community Access Center to close temporarily at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Get your shots while you can. Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center at the Valley River Center will be temporarily closed as of this Sunday, October 23. This will be an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider, plus, offer additional services,...
kpic
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
kpic
Sheriff: Illegal butane hash oil extraction lab searched near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office detectives and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors Monday regarding an illegal butane hash oil extraction lab on property in the 83700 block of Raintree Street near Pleasant Hill, LCSO said in a news release Thursday. OLCC had responded...
kpic
Driver killed in I-5 pileup identified; number of vehicles 'may not ever be known'
The Oregon State Police has released new information on the fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Brownsville Wednesday. OSP says that initial estimates of vehicles involved has not changed, but total numbers of involved vehicles "may not ever be fully known" due to many drivable vehicles leaving the scene when the cable barrier between northbound and southbound lanes was dropped to allow first responders access.
Comments / 0