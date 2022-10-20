Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Makes West Virginia Call Their Mountain Mama
Texas Tech football has found their quarterback of the future, if there was any doubt after the Oklahoma State debut for Behren Morton. Against a lackluster West Virginia secondary, Morton shined throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns on route to a 48-10 smashing of the Mountaineers. As good as...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown frustrated with his team as “roller coaster” season continues
Mountaineer head coach calls team's performance "As bad as we can possibly play the game of football." As Neal Brown said, there wasn’t much to say following West Virginia’s lopsided road loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Mountaineers suffered their most-lopsided loss since 2019, and gave up...
No. 10 Baylor equestrian looks to upset No. 1 TCU in ‘Go Gold’ meet
It will be a highly anticipated Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center as No. 10 Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 TCU. It’s the Bears’ home opener, and the team is fired up to have the stands full of gold on homecoming weekend. This home matchup is...
WVU players speak with media following loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia center Zach Frazier, and safety Aubrey Burks spoke with members of the media following Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech. Burks led West Virginia with 10 total tackles, had the team’s only sack, accounted for two tackles for loss, and had one of its two pass breakups.
Baylor men’s golf notches eighth place finish at Big 12 Match Play Championship
The Baylor men’s golf team completed Big 12 Match Play in eighth place following a win over West Virginia University and a loss to the University of Texas on Wednesday at Houston Oaks in Hockley. Top-seeded Texas Tech University prevailed over the University of Oklahoma 3-2-1 in the championship...
Baylor softball offseason brings fresh faces, new motivation
Coming off a rebuilding season, Baylor softball has found the “puzzle pieces they were missing,” according to fifth-year senior outfielder McKenzie Wilson. This is in part to a deeper roster, a promising offseason and the drive to compete putting those pieces together. “We didn’t make it to postseason...
Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
Early voting locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 8, 2022, election
The following are in-person polling locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County for the November 8, 2022, General and Special Election.
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Overnight crash, Northwest Lubbock with moderate injuries
Lubbock Police said a car crashed into a tree overnight in the 5700 block of 4th Street.
Plainview teachers and students participate in Rock Your School Day
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Plainview Intermediate School, along with many other districts across the country, took part in Rock Your School Day. It’s an initiative to get students engaged in the classroom. Some Plainview students said they were surprised when they arrived Friday and saw the halls decorated...
South Plains farmers worry as cotton price tumbles
LUBBOCK, Texas — The price of cotton dropped to 78 cents per pound Wednesday, adding another growing pain onto South Plains farmers plowing through a season already plagued by drought and high input prices. Wednesday’s price is the lowest since April 2021 and about 25 percent lower than this time last year. It is less […]
