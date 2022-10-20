ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baylorlariat.com

Alpha Phi Alpha remains Stroll-Off champion

Strolling could not be contained to the stage at Friday night’s sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off. After three rounds of rhythm, beats, lights and props featuring six Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, the night ended with competitors strolling while alumni were in the crowd. Keyon Martin,...
baylorlariat.com

Kappa Phi Gamma hosts Humane Society pups, hopes to prevent local euthanasia

Kappa Phi Gamma hosted two dogs from the Humane Society of Central Texas on Thursday to help with the recent overflow of dogs at the shelter. The sorority held its second of four philanthropy events this semester at Fountain Mall, bringing shelter dogs to campus for students to pet and de-stress.
