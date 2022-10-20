Read full article on original website
Baylor men’s golf notches eighth place finish at Big 12 Match Play Championship
The Baylor men’s golf team completed Big 12 Match Play in eighth place following a win over West Virginia University and a loss to the University of Texas on Wednesday at Houston Oaks in Hockley. Top-seeded Texas Tech University prevailed over the University of Oklahoma 3-2-1 in the championship...
Alpha Phi Alpha remains Stroll-Off champion
Strolling could not be contained to the stage at Friday night’s sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off. After three rounds of rhythm, beats, lights and props featuring six Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, the night ended with competitors strolling while alumni were in the crowd. Keyon Martin,...
Kappa Phi Gamma hosts Humane Society pups, hopes to prevent local euthanasia
Kappa Phi Gamma hosted two dogs from the Humane Society of Central Texas on Thursday to help with the recent overflow of dogs at the shelter. The sorority held its second of four philanthropy events this semester at Fountain Mall, bringing shelter dogs to campus for students to pet and de-stress.
