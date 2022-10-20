ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers, Clean Laundry and Free Clothing Bank Help Restore Hope and Dignity at Olympia Union Gospel Mission

The ability to shower and put on clean clothes is something that many of us take for granted. Many people that walk through the doors of The Olympia Union Gospel Mission (OUGM) consider a warm shower and clean clothing a luxury. OUGM is a place where anyone can enjoy a shower and the satisfaction of putting on clean clothes. “A shower and clean clothing are a simple yet impactful blessing,” says Mindy Crump, Olympia Union Gospel Mission Director of Resource Development.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Free Seattle eye clinic provides prescriptions for nearly 1,000

If you or someone you know need an eye exam and new glasses but can’t afford it – today’s the day to head to Seattle Center. The Seattle Center Foundation and Seattle/King County Clinic are offering free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday and extending through Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation

Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Zoolights tickets now on sale

TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
TACOMA, WA
