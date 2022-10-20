Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
thurstontalk.com
Showers, Clean Laundry and Free Clothing Bank Help Restore Hope and Dignity at Olympia Union Gospel Mission
The ability to shower and put on clean clothes is something that many of us take for granted. Many people that walk through the doors of The Olympia Union Gospel Mission (OUGM) consider a warm shower and clean clothing a luxury. OUGM is a place where anyone can enjoy a shower and the satisfaction of putting on clean clothes. “A shower and clean clothing are a simple yet impactful blessing,” says Mindy Crump, Olympia Union Gospel Mission Director of Resource Development.
Free Seattle eye clinic provides prescriptions for nearly 1,000
If you or someone you know need an eye exam and new glasses but can’t afford it – today’s the day to head to Seattle Center. The Seattle Center Foundation and Seattle/King County Clinic are offering free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Thursday and extending through Sunday.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
foodsafetynews.com
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
KOMO News
Influx of shelter pets driving need for adoption, foster families in King County
The number of posts about lost and abandoned dogs, together with feral cats, are popping up more frequently than usual on neighborhood blogs. “We noticed the kittens a month ago. We’ve been trying to call Shelters to get them housed,” said Elissa Emde. Emde tried calling two shelters...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
recordpatriot.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Seattle and surrounding regions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Seattle and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau.
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
Washington Examiner
High rent and housing costs have many Seattleites considering other states
(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have become so expensive to live that some residents are starting to look for the exit sign. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed that the cost of living is one of the top concerns for Seattle voters.
Lynnwood on-demand service similar to Uber costs $2.50 or less per ride
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — People in the Alderwood neighborhood of Lynnwood will have a new way to get around town starting Thursday. The city is testing a one-year pilot program for an on-demand ride service that will cost as much as a bus fare. With the new Link Light Rail...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Tacoma?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
The Suburban Times
Zoolights tickets now on sale
TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0