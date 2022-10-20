Read full article on original website
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesalinepost.com
Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday
Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. The tour begins at the old mausoleum. Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills. Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad. William Davenport - Local banke. Many others. Oakwood...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Taya Land, girl left on I-94, release balloons to honor her life
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Blue and purple were Taya Land's favorite colors. Saturday evening family members brought dozens of blue and purple balloons to the neighborhood Land grew up in in Detroit. Family released the balloons into the air to honor the loss the beloved 17-year-old who was lost too...
candgnews.com
Father and son remembered after fatal Warren crash
WARREN — A family is grieving what they’re calling an “unbearable loss” after a crash claimed the lives of a father and son. At approximately 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
Errol, a gentle boy, needs a new home
Errol is three-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Police searching for endangered Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are asking for assistance from the public in looking for a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at her home on Pheasant Run Circle off Stone School Road before vanishing without telling family or friends, according to an alert from the Ann Arbor Police Department posted Friday, Oct. 21.
WILX-TV
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’ loved ones are hurting because someone...
Man struck by car, killed on I-94 in Allen Park
A man was struck by a car and killed on I-94 in Allen Park. Michigan State Police said the driver responsible told troopers they saw the driver in the westbound lane where he was traveling, attempted to serve left to avoid him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Locker room assault investigation; Ann Arbor’s mystery bump
There’s a mystery brewing on the streets of Ann Arbor. Officials are still scratching their heads over what has made a mysterious bump appear in the middle of Glen Avenue over by the hospital. We were told it had something to do with construction at a nearby hotel development and a water main break.
Grandmother charged with stabbing 2-year-old grandson
Multiple charges have been brought against 56-year-old Alisha Caver of Detroit after she allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson. The toddler is in critical condition. Caver is charged with first degree child abuse and two counts of assault.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
whmi.com
Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea
A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.
WSAZ
Death investigation is now a murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween
The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
Dashcam captures 6-vehicle crash on M-14 near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two motorists were injured in a six-vehicle crash caused by distracted driving that was captured on one truck’s dash camera. Rescue crews were called at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, to westbound M-14 near the U.S. 23 interchange in Ann Arbor Township for a reported multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
