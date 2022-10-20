ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday

Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. The tour begins at the old mausoleum. Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills. Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad. William Davenport - Local banke. Many others. Oakwood...
SALINE, MI
candgnews.com

Father and son remembered after fatal Warren crash

WARREN — A family is grieving what they’re calling an “unbearable loss” after a crash claimed the lives of a father and son. At approximately 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police searching for endangered Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are asking for assistance from the public in looking for a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at her home on Pheasant Run Circle off Stone School Road before vanishing without telling family or friends, according to an alert from the Ann Arbor Police Department posted Friday, Oct. 21.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127

EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
LIVONIA, MI
whmi.com

Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea

A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.
SOUTH LYON, MI
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
hillsdalecollegian.com

Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween

The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
HILLSDALE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Dashcam captures 6-vehicle crash on M-14 near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two motorists were injured in a six-vehicle crash caused by distracted driving that was captured on one truck’s dash camera. Rescue crews were called at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, to westbound M-14 near the U.S. 23 interchange in Ann Arbor Township for a reported multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
SALINE, MI

