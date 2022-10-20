Read full article on original website
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years
Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
TJ Warren’s 4-word message amid absence will fire up Nets fans
TJ Warren posted a 4-word message on his Twitter that will get Brooklyn Nets’ fans excited. “Can’t wait to hoop,” he wrote. The message is simple in nature. But for a player who’s been sidelined by injuries over the past couple of seasons, it is an inspiring bode of confidence. TJ Warren previously displayed signs […] The post TJ Warren’s 4-word message amid absence will fire up Nets fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Suns
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Clippers played Saturday night as well, edging the Sacramento Kings without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. With LA back in action, fans want to know if Kawhi Leonard will be playing tonight vs. the Suns. […] The post Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Keldon Johnson starts hilariously hungry chant in Spurs locker room after upsetting Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs are flipping the script most people have on them prior to the season. Expected to be among the top contenders for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs are suddenly winning games. After beating the Indiana Pacers last Friday, the Spurs made sure that the Sixers will stay […] The post Keldon Johnson starts hilariously hungry chant in Spurs locker room after upsetting Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It meant everything to me’: Keegan Murray’s message to Kings fans after standout debut
His debut might have been delayed, but Keegan Murray immediately validated the Sacramento Kings’ decision to pick him in the 2022 NBA draft. The fourth overall pick missed the first game of the 2022 season due to COVID protocols. Upon his return, though, Murray flashed the potential that tantalized the Sacramento front office. Coming off […] The post ‘It meant everything to me’: Keegan Murray’s message to Kings fans after standout debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It got to the point when I couldn’t walk’: Joel Embiid reveals details on offseason bout with plantar fasciitis
PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid looked like a true star for the first time in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 season. He dropped an efficient 40 points and 13 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to get the win, as the young Spurs defeated the Sixers 114-105. Embiid looked rough in the […] The post ‘It got to the point when I couldn’t walk’: Joel Embiid reveals details on offseason bout with plantar fasciitis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
WATCH: Anthony Davis injury scare vs. Clippers has entire Lakers fanbase holding its breath again
You could almost hear a pin drop inside the arena after Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis hit the floor hard on Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. It just felt like the entire Lakers fanbase was holding its collective breath as they watched their star big man lying on the floor. Davis […] The post WATCH: Anthony Davis injury scare vs. Clippers has entire Lakers fanbase holding its breath again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
