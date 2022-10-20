Read full article on original website
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murdering his secret lover.
A car was found buried at a California estate once owned by a man convicted of murder
Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car contained unused bags of concrete buried in the yard of a 1.63-acre estate in the San Francisco Bay Area.
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
East Sacramento homicide victim remembered as 'key' to CapRadio success, a man 'who spent his life enriching Sac'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As information about adeadly shooting in East Sacramento Thursday becomes available, many in the city are grieving the loss of the victim, Charles Starzynski, 70, and are remembering the impact he had on Sacramento. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of N Street around...
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Car found buried on grounds of California mansion, believed to have been there since 1990s
Police in California have launched an investigation into the discovery of a car that was found buried in the yard of a Silicon Valley mansion.
Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992
The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.
Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Fatal Rock Throwing Incident that Killed Antioch Woman
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in multiple...
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
