California State

FOX40

These serial killers all have ties to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992

The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
ATHERTON, CA
sfstandard.com

Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death

A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital

SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies. 
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE

