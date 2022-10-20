STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO