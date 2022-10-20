Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October...
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
wamwamfm.com
WTHI
After ISU Rave Alert about reported gunshots in Terre Haute, here's an update from police
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an Indiana State University Rave Alert sent to students and staff on Wednesday. The alert, sent to students and staff, warned about possible gunshots fired from a truck near 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute around 6:00 P.M. See...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Evansville Police & Better Business Bureau Warn of Latest Phone and Business Email Scams
The Evansville Police Department has issued a warning for residents in the area of not one, but two different scams that are being used by criminals. One of the scams the Evansville Police are warning against is taking place over the phone. They say criminals are posing as a representative of the Evansville Police Foundation and soliciting for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a very real local organization, the EPD says the foundation does not have anyone from the organization making phone calls to ask for donations.
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect
A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
14news.com
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
vincennespbs.org
Pike Co. DNR Reclamation project gets recognized
A DNR property in southern Pike County has received a prestigious award from the federal government. The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has bestowed it’s highest regional award to an Indiana DNR Reclamation project at Sugar Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area. The DNR says the award winning...
vincennespbs.org
Local initiative to curb childhood trauma
Preventing adverse childhood experiences or ACES could reduce the number of adults with depression by 44 percent according to the CDC. This is the mission for two Knox County residents. Bill Loffer is the director of the SHAPE program in Vincennes. When students are suspended from schools in Knox County,...
14news.com
Red Flag Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to low humidity (15-20%) and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight. mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-40s. Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Museum of History to host two events “An Evening with Dan Bush” and “Butcher on Bryantsville Pike”
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Museum of History will be staging two special events in October for the public to enjoy. The first is “An Evening with Dan Bush,” a nostalgic stroll down memory lane with former Oolitic and Indiana State University basketball player and former Bedford North Lawrence basketball coach Dan Bush.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wamwamfm.com
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building
Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
hancockclarion.com
Combine ignites while harvesting soy beans
The Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department received a call on Friday, October 14. Glenn Moffitt’s John Deere combine had caught fire while he was operating it out in his soybean field on the corner of State Hwy 657 and McIntyre Road in Lewisport. The fire was completely knocked down by Lewisport firefighters and, thankfully, no one was injured. The land owner is Becky Toler.
