The Evansville Police Department has issued a warning for residents in the area of not one, but two different scams that are being used by criminals. One of the scams the Evansville Police are warning against is taking place over the phone. They say criminals are posing as a representative of the Evansville Police Foundation and soliciting for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a very real local organization, the EPD says the foundation does not have anyone from the organization making phone calls to ask for donations.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO