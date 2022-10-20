Read full article on original website
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Lomachenko on Tank: He Never Fought Top Fighters; Need to See His Skills Against the Best
Vasiliy Lomachenko likes what he sees from Gervonta Davis — he just wants to see him in situations where the stakes are much, much higher. The three-division titlist from Ukraine, and current lightweight contender, recently expounded on the puncher from Baltimore, praising, on the one hand, his ability in the ring, while, on the other, decrying his relative lack of top competition, especially as it relates to the 135-pound division.
Mauricio Lara: I'm Focused On Destroying Sanmartin, Then The Featherweight Champions
Mauricio Lara has come to grips with not being able to challenge for his first major title. The streaking contender settled for a homecoming appearance in the aftermath of a canceled fight with secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood. The two were due to meet September 24 in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, only for the Brit to reportedly suffer a biceps injury forcing him out of the fight.
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
Mauricio Lara-Jose Sanmartin DAZN Results From Mexico City
Reshat Mati had to fight through fatigue, illness and adversity to maintain his perfect record. The unbeaten prospect from Staten Island, New York survived his first career ten-round affair, outlasting a determined Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez to claim a well-earned unanimous decision victory. Mati won by scores of 97-93 across the board in their DAZN-aired regional junior welterweight title fight Saturday evening at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
Elvis Garcia Unhappy With Scores, Wants Moses Johnson Rematch
Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort - Two undefeated and heavy-handed heavyweights put it all on the line, but it was Moses “Thunderhands” Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) who prevailed over Mexico’s Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs) in an all-action, entertaining affair that was up for grabs until the final bell. Johnson won via majority decision with scores of 76-76 and 77-75 twice.
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
Adam Azim vs. Rylan Charlton Tops BOXXER Card on November 27
Adam Azim headlines BOXXER: Breakthrough, which takes place at the Alexandra Palace, London on Sunday, November 27th. It will be an afternoon with 50:50 fights and some of the country’s future superstars – live and exclusively in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports. Adam ‘The...
Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin Official, November 26 at OVO Arena Wembley
Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his eturn to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley Stadium in April, succumbing to a sixth-round stoppage defeat in front of over 90,000 fans.
Isaiah Steen Stunned By Loss To Agbeko: The Scoring Was Messed Up!
Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko rose to the occasion, scoring a career-defining upset win over previously undefeated top prospect Isaiah Steen in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort, site of the first ever SHOBOX more than 21 years ago.
WBA Issues Final Notice For Wood To Provide Medical Reports; Still On Hook For Santa Cruz Clash
Leigh Wood still needs to convince the WBA that he is cleared for combat to retain his secondary title status. A reminder letter was sent to Nottingham’s Wood seeking medical proof of a biceps injury that forced him out of a September 24 voluntary WBA ‘World’ (Regular) featherweight title defense against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara. The WBA requested proof of injury on September 27, shortly before the sanctioning body declared that Wood must next face WBA ‘Super’ featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in a long overdue title consolidation clash once he’s cleared to return to the ring.
Arum On Inoue vs. Fulton: "It’s Cruel And Unusual Punishment To Ask Anybody To Fight Inoue"
Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue may hail from two different parts of the world, but both unified champions have plenty in common. For starters, Inoue and Fulton are just one win away from reigning supreme over their respective divisions as undisputed champions. Also, by and large, both fighters have been pegged as pound-for-pound stars.
Robeisy Ramirez To Face Jose Matias Romero on Lomachenko-Ortiz Card
Rising featherweight contender Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez will fight Argentina's Jose Matias Romero in a 10-round showdown Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Romero replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout with a hand injury. Ramirez-Matias will serve as...
Arum To Meet With Usyk, Manager To Discuss Tyson Fury Showdown
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has revealed that he's scheduled to meet with the handlers for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. The two sides are going to discuss a Fury-Usyk undisputed showdown in the first half of 2023. Fury is first...
Salita: Shields' Rematch With Marshall Should Happen Within Next 12-18 Months In U.S.
A rematch with Savannah Marshall won’t be next for Claressa Shields, but Shields’ promoter expects them to fight again within the next year-and-a-half. Dmitriy Salita informed BoxingScene.com that the preliminary plan for Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) is to have her face other opponents in Detroit, somewhere in Africa and/or somewhere in the Middle East before the Flint, Michigan native moves toward a rematch with Marshall. Salita also expressed Shields’ preference to box Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in Shields’ home country if the middleweight rivals square off a second time.
