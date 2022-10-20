Read full article on original website
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
East Heights officials provide clarification on ghost rockets medicine mishap
East Heights Elementary reached out to Eyewitness News with information about the events that occurred on Thursday night.
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
14news.com
Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville. Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other viruses, while clinics and pediatric hospitals all throughout Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
14news.com
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future. The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the. county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts...
14news.com
Tri-State health specialist talks about increasing respiratory-related illnesses nationwide
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory-related illnesses are alarmingly high right now throughout the country, including the Tri-State. Dr. Christian Beuschel, a pediatric specialist with Ascension St. Vincent, says that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is affecting a record number of children across the country. “The numbers we gave you were about...
vincennespbs.org
Pike Co. DNR Reclamation project gets recognized
A DNR property in southern Pike County has received a prestigious award from the federal government. The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has bestowed it’s highest regional award to an Indiana DNR Reclamation project at Sugar Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area. The DNR says the award winning...
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
Home Team Friday: Daviess County vs. Apollo
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Apollo – 0 Daviess County – 28
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 43 McCracken County – 7
14news.com
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
