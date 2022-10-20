Read full article on original website
Li Xi gets graft-busting role on China’s new Standing Committee
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Xi, the Communist Party chief of the economic powerhouse Guangdong province, assumed two new titles on Sunday when he was elevated to the elite Politburo Standing Committee and put in charge of the party’s influential graft-busting body. While Li, 66, is not known to...
Factbox-China’s new elite Communist Party leadership
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a third term as leader of the Communist Party and unveiled a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, which he heads, that will determine the path of the country’s development in the next five years. Below are the personnel...
China’s next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China’s commercial hub, is on track to become China’s next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of...
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported. “Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians...
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Pakistan election commission disqualifies former PM khan from public office – local media
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shivam Patel in...
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
Pakistan taken off global watchdog’s ‘grey’ list for terrorism financing
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has been removed from an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing, the head of the international money laundering watchdog which makes the list said on Friday. The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action...
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson is flying back to Britain as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. The potential candidates to replace...
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
