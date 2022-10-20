Read full article on original website
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
UK watchdog fines Barclays $55 million for fees paid in 2008 fundraising
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would fine Barclays 50 million pounds ($55 million) for its failure to disclose fees paid to Qatari entities during its financial crisis-era fundraising. The fine dates back to the height of the 2008-9 crisis, when Barclays scrambled to raise funds...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
FEMSA’s fintech arm eyes 10 million users in Mexico by 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Spin by Oxxo, the financial technology initiative launched by Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa, is set to reach 10 million users by 2023, up from four million currently, Spin’s Director General Asensio Carrion told Reuters. “The porosity we have allows us to reach more...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet’s Google pay South Korean network fees. The deliberations mirror attempts in Europe by some countries that want the European Commission to come up...
Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s craft beer industry should grow by over 10% this year, the country’s brewing association ACERMEX said on Friday, even as it faces sky-rocketing costs and competition from European-owned heavyweights. “The effects of the pandemic, added to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
