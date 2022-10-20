ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Renaissance Dad: SunRunner Isn’t Just a Bus

Friday was an exciting day for St. Petersburg and the region with the opening of PSTA’s SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). My wife and I decided to take our family on the SunRunnner’s maiden voyage, a 6 a.m. journey from downtown St. Pete to the beach. Monica already gets out of bed at 4:45 everyday to run 8-12 miles, so when we got the kids up at 5:30, she was “sleeping in” and the rest of us were disoriented. Normally, we bike 10 minutes downtown, but in the pre-dawn darkness we hopped in the car and parked for free near City Hall. (Fun fact: St. Pete has 25,000 off-street parking spaces downtown, more than 3,000 in city-owned garages, and lots that cost about $1 for four hours, so quit circling for a street space, folks.)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County Reverse Tradeshow: Nov. 4 in Clearwater

Gain access to government buyers, contract administrators, and prospective customers. This Reverse Trade Show is a valuable opportunity not just for direct sales and marketing, but for strengthening your brand and positioning your business as a supplier for local, state, and federal agencies. Here you can meet and connect with prospective customers; strengthen your bond with existing customers; learn about upcoming business opportunities; and much more.November 4th, 2022General Assembly: 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m.Tradeshow Exhibition: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: EpiCenter, St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th Street N., Clearwater, Florida 33760, Rooms 451-453.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor

The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas

October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
TAMPA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World

The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County

There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
TAMPA, FL

