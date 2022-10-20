Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
thegabber.com
Renaissance Dad: SunRunner Isn’t Just a Bus
Friday was an exciting day for St. Petersburg and the region with the opening of PSTA’s SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). My wife and I decided to take our family on the SunRunnner’s maiden voyage, a 6 a.m. journey from downtown St. Pete to the beach. Monica already gets out of bed at 4:45 everyday to run 8-12 miles, so when we got the kids up at 5:30, she was “sleeping in” and the rest of us were disoriented. Normally, we bike 10 minutes downtown, but in the pre-dawn darkness we hopped in the car and parked for free near City Hall. (Fun fact: St. Pete has 25,000 off-street parking spaces downtown, more than 3,000 in city-owned garages, and lots that cost about $1 for four hours, so quit circling for a street space, folks.)
Tampa Bay News Wire
Pinellas County Reverse Tradeshow: Nov. 4 in Clearwater
Gain access to government buyers, contract administrators, and prospective customers. This Reverse Trade Show is a valuable opportunity not just for direct sales and marketing, but for strengthening your brand and positioning your business as a supplier for local, state, and federal agencies. Here you can meet and connect with prospective customers; strengthen your bond with existing customers; learn about upcoming business opportunities; and much more.November 4th, 2022General Assembly: 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m.Tradeshow Exhibition: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: EpiCenter, St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th Street N., Clearwater, Florida 33760, Rooms 451-453.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
stpetecatalyst.com
Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas
October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
fox13news.com
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
Bonnet Springs Park will hold grand opening throughout this weekend
LAKELAND, Fla. — After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park had its grand opening commence Saturday, set to continue throughout the weekend. Right outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. Previously a railyard,...
Police: Man confesses to beating bicyclist to death with tire iron in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of beating a bicyclist to death with a tire iron in Clearwater was arrested by law enforcement — but the search for another person involved is ongoing. During a news conference Saturday morning, Clearwater Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek explained 26-year-old...
fox13news.com
SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County
There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Tampa among the top 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
cltampa.com
The Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
