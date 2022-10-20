Parkersburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Homecoming weekend at Marietta college had students, old and new, venturing to Don Drumm stadium to watch the 2-3 Marietta College Pioneers host the 3-2 Wilmington Fightin’ Quakers. Before the game a crowd of over 2000 held a tailgate, with games of cornhole, food, and booths. Alumni reconnected with one another and made an impression on current students, sharing advice and stories of Marietta past. One booth celebrated 50 years of Title IX, which at half time women athletics were honored. In addition, halftime saw Matt Fouty and Samantha Corbett be crowned homecoming king and queen respectively.
