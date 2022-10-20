Read full article on original website
Related
Last-place Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1
Struggling Bochum has defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 to leave the bottom of the table and end the visitors' five-game winning run across all competitions
Sporting News
Women's World Cup draw 2023: Full group results, teams, match schedule, fixtures revealed in New Zealand
The 2023 Women's World Cup draw was held in Auckland on Saturday, October 22. While three spots remain up for grabs, 29 teams have already qualified for the tournament which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20, 2023. For the first time in Women's World...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
Comments / 0