Suns Pass First Test of Season in Thrilling Victory vs. Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns overcame a Dallas Mavericks lead as large as 22 points before pulling out the win.

PHOENIX -- It nearly felt like deja vu for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns got down to an early deficit in their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, as Luka Doncic and company were hitting three's and smiling once again in the Footprint Center.

Dallas, leading as large as 22 points at one point in the game, collapsed this time around in Phoenix's 107-105 victory to open the 2022-23 regular season.

Doncic did his usual amazing display of scoring, dropping a mere 35 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

“I think any great player you are doing it by committee for the most part. Doing it with your team schemes, you are not going to stop one guy with one guy in particular," said Monty Williams prior to the game.

"Nobody can stop one guy with one player in this league ... He had a really really good series against us. We respect him a lot and we respect their team. It is certainly a challenge for us.”

A challenge it was indeed, but the Suns were propelled not only by Devin Booker's 28 points, but also scoring efforts from Deandre Ayton (18), Cameron Johnson (15) and Mikal Bridges (13).

Yet Damion Lee was the hero on Wednesday, hitting a few clutch three-pointers down the stretch before eventually icing the game himself in the final seconds.

"Today was a emotional day," said Williams following the game.

The Suns were out-rebounded and outmatched from three-point land, but Phoenix was able to pull out a tough game against a tough opponent, something they proved incapable of last time they were on the floor.

It felt like a true heavyweight boxing match between two of the best teams within the West, and although 81 games still remain on the schedule, the Suns have successfully passed their first test of the season.

There's no doubting this win was a bit sweeter than your typical Wednesday night matchup.

