Suns Coach Monty Williams Speaks Following Win vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on his team's comeback efforts against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are 1-0, and boy did they earn every ounce of that first win.

The Dallas Mavericks paced them by as much as 22 points before a roaring comeback effort saw Damion Lee hit a mid-range shot with mere seconds left on the clock to secure the 107-15 victory.

It was a game where things felt too similar to the pivotal Game 7 loss that seemingly sent the Suns into a chaotic offseason. Dallas was hitting every shot and the Suns found themselves in a hole on their home court.

Yet much like a movie, the winding moments felt like the Suns would finally get that monkey off their back.

The crowd littered Devin Booker with MVP chants as he hit the free throw line with just over a minute left. Each defensive stop was met with rising levels of noise and support from the home crowd.

It wasn't their prettiest piece of work, but style points don't matter in the NBA. The Suns were able to fight through adversity, and Monty Williams couldn't have been prouder.

Monty Williams Speaks After Suns' Comeback Victory Over Mavericks (; 1:27)

