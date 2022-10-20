Read full article on original website
From De Beers to Louis Vuitton, a Look at This Season’s Most Glamorous High Jewelry
With the holiday season nearly upon us, Europe’s best jewelry houses are offering plenty of reasons to get into the festive spirit. Designers went bold and modern in pieces like De Beers mesmerizing Optical Wonder drop earrings pairing polished black aluminum with yellow and green diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold to Louis Vuitton’s creative take on the diamond tennis necklace which, for high jewelry, was transformed as multiple connecting strands in both 18-karat yellow gold and platinum with diamonds in shapes mimicking the brands instantly recognizable motifs. Some looked to the past while firmly pushing the needle forward. Chanel took inspiration...
wmagazine.com
Emerald Jewelry Is Having a Moment
If diamonds are considered a girl's best friend, emeralds are more like the elusive, cool girl at the party, collecting whispers as she walks by. One of the “big three” of precious gemstones (along with rubies and sapphires) the green-hued emerald is actually one of the most exceptional gems on earth, and even more rare than a diamond.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
These 8 Ultra-Rare Blue Diamonds Could Fetch Over $70 Million at Auction
Jewelry collectors will soon have several rare chances to add a beautiful blue diamond to their vaults. Starting this fall, Sotheby’s will auction off eight blue diamonds from luxury jeweler De Beers. The group, called the De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, was sourced from South Africa’s renowned Cullinan mine, and is impressive given that blue is the rarest color to find in a diamond. What makes these eight significant is that their brilliant hue and even color distribution make them particularly rare. What’s more, four of the eight stones were graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as “fancy...
Marconews.com
Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat
A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
Tips to Make Your Engagement Ring Look Bigger
When you find the person that you are meant to be with, you want to give her everything, including the best engagement ring that you can afford. However, your budget may be slowing you down. You may not be able to afford the best ring, and that is alright. You just need to find ways to make the one that you can afford shine!
2 of the most impractical engagement ring trends, according to a private jeweler
Engagement ring trends come in and out of style, and some are better for lifelong wear than others. Insider spoke to private jeweler Anna P. Jay about the most impractical engagement ring styles. Engagement rings with ultra-thin bands and rings with U-prong settings can be impractical. An engagement ring is...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Ineichen Auctioneers Upcoming Skeletons & Tourbillons Auction Will Include Two Custom Made Cartier Watches
Ineichen Auctioneers has been selling unique timepieces from every era of watchmaking since its founding in 1973. Later this month, the Zurich auction house’s 2022 programming with end with a two-part sale of complicated watches. The first portion will take place on October 29 and feature more than 30 watches showcasing tourbillons and skeletonization, including two one-of-a-kind Cartier models the brand custom-made for a private client. This unique pair of Cartier timepieces was brought to Ineichen Auctioneers directly from the original owner. Both models come from the era of the maison’s Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which operated from 1998 to...
Funny animal pictures with a serious cause: Comedy Wildlife finalists 2022
A winking fox, dancing penguin and superhero squirrel are among the shortlisted images in this year's funny animal picture contest
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
"Meteorite" shoes costing $19 million are crafted from gold, diamonds and a meteorite that fell in Argentina
Representation of a gold shoeCredit: THOR; CC-BY-2.0 The most expensive pair of shoes in the world are called the Moon Star Shoes. These are aptly named because the Moon Star shoes are crafted from a meteorite that fell in Argentina in 1576.
hippocraticpost.com
Leonardo da Vinci’s gruesome hobby
Leonardo da Vinci (15 April 1452 – 2 May 1519) is known as one of the most ornately curious man ever to have lived exploring many creative outlets and creating masterpieces of invention and design. However I’m not focusing today on his magnificent paintings and engineering designs of the High Renaissance. I’m here to discuss his anatomical drawings and the people who brought them to life.
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship
PARIS — To the casual eye there’s nothing amiss on Rue de la Paix, from the view on the Vendôme column and the elegant sandstone buildings to Cartier’s black marble facade. But this much talked about feature is perhaps the only unchanged element in the jeweler’s...
PopSugar
Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie
Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
How High Jewelry Collectors Turned Rough Diamonds Into the Ultimate Status Symbols
In the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, an Asia-based client approached De Beers with a request so detailed and idiosyncratic that even a company accustomed to bespoke commissions for a discerning clientele could quite reasonably have been stumped. “She wanted something very specific,” says De Beers Jewellers CEO Céline Assimon. The client’s exact wishes dictated a D-flawless diamond with a mix of personally significant, symbolic proportions and numbers (presumably for the carats and facets), as well as a guarantee of a certain type of light reflection and refraction—a boutique-bought diamond, no matter the cut, clarity or...
