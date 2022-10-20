Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in what will be mut-watch television.
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
Plan ahead: It’s going to be a busy weekend at the South Philly Sports Complex
Game 3 of the NLCS starts at 7:37 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park, but the Phillies won’t be alone at the sports complex. The Smashing Pumpkins are performing at the Wells Fargo Center, and Temple football is taking over the Linc at the same time.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh arrested on Saturday in Miami
The Minnesota Vikings are currently on a bye week and the players are getting some well-deserved time off. Unfortunately, that can sometimes end poorly for the players and one of them was Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh who was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami. The accusations for Udoh are...
News 8 KFMB
Where you can watch the Padres vs. Phillies NLCS in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Padres fever is high across San Diego County as we look forward to Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. If you're not a Padres fan and haven't jumped on the bandwagon yet, there's still time for you to get in on the fun. It's...
Phillies fan thankful for EMTs that saved his life after suffering heart attack during NLDS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a life-or-death situation for one Phillies fan after having a heart attack during a game. But, EMT services at Citizens Bank Park saved his life. During a quick pick-up game against his son outside of his home in Sewell, New Jersey, no one would know just one week ago Eric Schienholtz suffered a heart attack during Game 4 of the Phillies Division playoff series with the Braves. "Went up to get my family a couple of drinks, got to the top of the stairs, realized I was out of breath, then my chest started to get...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the National League Championship Series Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Border vendors cashing in on San Diego Padres postseason success
"The team is growing, having better results and the sales are reflecting that, more commission for the vendors here, also for the owners, growing their sales."
Comments / 0