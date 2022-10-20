Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Harvard Crimson
What Harvard Students Do
Jordan A. Sanchez ’24 is a Physics concentrator in Winthrop House. Her column “Everyday Environmentalist” appears on alternate Fridays. It was that time of year: clubs budgeted for buses to New Haven, organizations coordinated spare beds, and peers shopped for crimson-colored clothing. The Harvard-Yale football game was, and still is, an orchestrated effort for the entire campus. Back in 2019, I’d only been a real Harvard student for a few weeks, but even that much was apparent to me. It’s a social expectation, a cultural norm steeped in hundreds of years of tradition. A communal habit. It is simply what Harvard students do.
Haunting Tale of Devil’s Footprint Lives on in Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ipswich, Massachusetts, is known worldwide for its sweet and tender clams. You can find Ipswich clams on menus of fine restaurants around the world. Ipswich is also known for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Crane Beach, and for more 1st period homes than any other town in America.
WCVB
Massachusetts family warns of toxic mushrooms after near-death experience
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family that survived a near-death experience after foraging mushrooms is sharing their story in hopes of preventing others from making the same mistake. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, foraged mushrooms outside a few weeks ago to cook with as part...
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
wgbh.org
Salem is the Halloween capital of America — but it wasn't always that way
Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel on Morning Edition | Oct. 21, 2022. Salem is synonymous with Halloween, and the city sees a massive influx of visitors every October. Just last weekend, nearly 160,000 people came to town, forcing parking garages to close early and overwhelming some local businesses. In short,...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Local surge in children’s RSV cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sick children are overwhelming hospitals all over the country, including here in the Bay State. RSV is a virus we see every cold and flu season, but this year hospitals throughout the country are seeing more cases and earlier. We spoke with one doctor from Baystate Medical...
These are the creepiest haunted hotels in New England, according to Thrillist
America has many haunted hotels, according to Thrillist, which recently highlighted six spooky stays in New England. The website named the creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state and included Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Conn.; Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass.; Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine; Graduate Providence in Providence, R.I.; Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont; and Tilton Inn in Tilton, N.H.
liveboston617.org
Lies, Half-Truths and Empty Promises: The Human Shell Game of Methadone Mile Led by Wu and Ignored by the Media
We will be the first to admit, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not cause the atrocity that has become known as Methadone Mile, but she sure as shit hasn’t fixed it. After all, we did coin the name “Marty’s Mile,” but then again Wu did promise to make it a top priority on the campaign trail. Wu, the Chicagoan who openly talks about radically changing Boston and its beloved identity, has seemingly shown her true colors with her indifference to public safety and the quality of life for her constituents, city employees and taxpaying businesses in the area of Mass and Cass.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
Harvard Crimson
City of Boston to Study Potential New Community Center in Allston
The Boston Centers for Youth and Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services hosted a meeting Thursday on a potential new community center for Allston. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. Officials from the city of Boston presented initial plans to conduct a study into a...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Men's Lightweight Crew Head Coach Billy Boyce Prepares For Another Head of the Charles After Illustrious Rowing Career at Cornell
A Harvard four-man boat rows down the Charles during the Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 23, 2021. During this year's regatta, the Harvard men's lightweight team will again be coached by Billy Boyce, who was hired by the Crimson in 2016. By Angela Dela Cruz. For competitors, coaches,...
3 Hotels in Massachusetts Land On List of Top 25 Haunted Hotels in U.S.
Halloween is inching ever so close. Perhaps for the scariest time of the year, maybe you're intending on doing some traveling as you partake in the spooky festivities, wherever that may be. As it turns out, maybe one of those spots is relatively local within Massachusetts. You never know, you mind end up one of three out of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S.
The “Take Freedom Back Tour” begins in Worcester
Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are set to kick off their cross-state campaign Saturday.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
‘Swift-footed lizard’ discovered in western MA named state’s official dinosaur
A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Double Homicide on Halloween,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
