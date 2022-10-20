Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Related
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
My side hustle makes $50 per hour – I can do it from home and only need my phone
ONE TikToker revealed that you could make $50 per hour by using your cell phone. The Influencer, who goes by karamkhalil_, informed his followers that teens could do this by helping realtors book listings. Besides making content for real estate, Khalil also uploads informative videos for teens willing to make...
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Spam and pilchards are back as cost of living crisis makes cooks more thrifty
The cost of living crisis has put home cooks on a war footing with a new “thrifty” mindset boosting supermarket sales of nostalgic canned foods, including Spam and pilchards, as well as cheap cuts such as fish heads. With official figures showing food price inflation running at nearly...
intheknow.com
Husband’s ex-girlfriend accuses new wife of being ‘childish’ in angry text exchange: ‘She sounds terrible’
A woman wants her husband’s ex-girlfriend to stop contacting him. She explained on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum that his ex has a history of “homewrecking.” His ex dumped him four years ago for another man but still regularly calls him. Now that the ex caught her current boyfriend cheating, she’s contacting the Reddit poster’s husband again.
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Wife Accidentally Ruins Husband's 'Surprise Vacation' After 8 Months of Secrecy
We feel so bad for her.
Upworthy
Micromanaging boss who made employees’ life hell gets what’s coming to him
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 30, 2021. When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
"Gen X Is Riding A Wave Of Resentment": This Counselor Shared The Painful Trend She's Seeing In Her Generation, And As A Millennial, I Get It
"I'm Generation X. In my generation, we were basically feral. We sort of raised ourselves. Our parents were very busy doing their own things — lots of working parents. So we were latchkey kids, on our own a lot..."
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly
We think he made the right decision in the end!
CNBC
This couple started their business with just $5,000. Now it brings in $5 million a year—with Kevin O'Leary as an investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
Move Over, Millennials — Gen Z to Start Calling the Shots in Payments
When we see what’s transpired in the past three years, the utility of long-term outlooks becomes clear as the businesses that paid attention to trendlines in 2020 in many cases survived and thrived under extraordinary conditions stretching into the here and now — and after. In that spirit,...
Woman Forcing Colleague To Move Seats in 'Empty' Staffroom Dragged
Newsweek spoke to a bullying expert, who said: "Try your best to block out the negative noise."
modernretail.co
How Stitch Fix is leveraging customer data points for partnerships
Stitch Fix is capturing customer data to help inform its brand partners’ future merchandising decisions. The company — which offers personal styling services by using algorithms and data science to select clothing items — is sitting on a wealth of data with an active client base of over 3.9 million, as of its third-quarter earnings. From each customer, the company collects qualitative data from customers asking them questions like whether they purchased the products that were sent to them and what they liked or disliked about them. It also uses the Style Shuffle, a quick quiz that resembles a dating app but for clothes, to learn more about a client’s aesthetic.
Comments / 0