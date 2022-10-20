Read full article on original website
Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible
More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., Recalls Italian Pork Sausage Products because of Foreign Matter Contamination
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, according to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September...
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used in an emergency, such as a pandemic, they typically stay in the stockpile until their use-by date, then are sent to landfill. Surely there’s a better way, especially with some developing nations short of medical supplies. Donating surplus stock to developing countries seems an obvious solution. Our study looked at the...
23 Salmonella illnesses linked to bearded dragons
The CDC has announced that 23 people have been infected with Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb from bearded dragons. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that contact with pet bearded dragons is making people sick in both outbreaks. Illnesses have been reported from 15 states and as of Oct. 12, 2022, 8...
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
Sweden searches for the source of Crypto and Salmonella outbreaks
Swedish officials are investigating a recent increase in reported cases of Cryptosporidium. A total of 61 people have been confirmed as being infected by the same certain type of Cryptosporidium parvum. These people fell ill from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10 and live in 10 different regions of the country.
Toddler died in E. coli outbreak linked to petting zoo; others were hospitalized
An outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) O157:H7 linked to a petting zoo in Rutherford County, TN, has resulted in the death of a 2-year-old, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). The petting zoo, Lucky Ladd Farms, was not identified in the report but...
The 16th Annual China International Food Safety and Quality Conference set for next week
The China International Food Safety and Quality (CIFSQ) Conference will be held Oct. 26-27, 2022 in Shanghai, China. The Internation Association for Food Protection (IAFP) is the global host of the event that can be attended in person or virtual. This event brings together food safety professionals across China and from around the world for two intensive days of learning and networking.
EU sets the limit for additives in tuna to combat fraud
The European Commission has put maximum levels on three additives in tuna to tackle food fraud. The excessive levels can expose consumers to the risk of histamine, also known as scombroid, poisoning, said the Commission. The limits apply to the use of ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate and calcium ascorbate as...
Barry Callebaut site back to normal after Salmonella scare
A Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Belgium is back operating at full capacity after a Salmonella contamination scare earlier this year. Cleaning of the factory in Wieze is nearing completion so it has returned to running at normal levels after operations were stopped in late June. “I would like to...
Rich and powerful among foodborne illness victims over the years
Foodborne illness is a preventable public health challenge that continues to cause an estimated 48 million illnesses and 3,000 deaths each year in the United States, and millions more around the world. Over the years, it only figures that foodborne illness has killed the rich and famous, and there were many of those who weren’t ancient popes or kings.
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
