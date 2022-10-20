More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

