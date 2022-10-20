Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible
More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
foodsafetynews.com
23 Salmonella illnesses linked to bearded dragons
The CDC has announced that 23 people have been infected with Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb from bearded dragons. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that contact with pet bearded dragons is making people sick in both outbreaks. Illnesses have been reported from 15 states and as of Oct. 12, 2022, 8...
foodsafetynews.com
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweden searches for the source of Crypto and Salmonella outbreaks
Swedish officials are investigating a recent increase in reported cases of Cryptosporidium. A total of 61 people have been confirmed as being infected by the same certain type of Cryptosporidium parvum. These people fell ill from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10 and live in 10 different regions of the country.
foodsafetynews.com
EU sets the limit for additives in tuna to combat fraud
The European Commission has put maximum levels on three additives in tuna to tackle food fraud. The excessive levels can expose consumers to the risk of histamine, also known as scombroid, poisoning, said the Commission. The limits apply to the use of ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate and calcium ascorbate as...
foodsafetynews.com
Barry Callebaut site back to normal after Salmonella scare
A Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Belgium is back operating at full capacity after a Salmonella contamination scare earlier this year. Cleaning of the factory in Wieze is nearing completion so it has returned to running at normal levels after operations were stopped in late June. “I would like to...
foodsafetynews.com
Rich and powerful among foodborne illness victims over the years
Foodborne illness is a preventable public health challenge that continues to cause an estimated 48 million illnesses and 3,000 deaths each year in the United States, and millions more around the world. Over the years, it only figures that foodborne illness has killed the rich and famous, and there were many of those who weren’t ancient popes or kings.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
Phys.org
Electric discharges on leaves during thunderstorms may impact nearby air quality
When thunderstorms rumble overhead, weak electrical discharges—called corona—can occur on tree leaves. A new study found coronas create large amounts of atmospheric chemicals that could impact air quality around forests, according to a team of Penn State scientists. "While little is known about how widespread these discharges are,...
Federal Report Adds to the Evidence That Bitemark Analysis Is Nonsense
Despite the popularity of cop shows about investigators bringing criminals to justice based on a few fingernail clippings and a dropped tissue, the track record of forensic evidence is spotty at best. Critics, including Reason journalists, have shown that too much crime-stopper "science" resembles tea-leaf reading more than it does the efforts of Sherlock Holmes.
Comments / 1