Kansas City, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Kansas City.
The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.
Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The JC Harmon High School volleyball team will have a game with Wyandotte High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
JC Harmon High School
Wyandotte High School
October 20, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
