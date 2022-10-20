ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Kansas City.

The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.

Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The JC Harmon High School volleyball team will have a game with Wyandotte High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.

JC Harmon High School
Wyandotte High School
October 20, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Atchison High School volleyball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.

Atchison High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
October 20, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Watch KMBC's Friday Football Report for Oct. 21, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to believe but Friday was the final night of regular season play for high school football teams. Everybody is playing for seeding in the playoffs, which start next week. That includes our Game of the Week between Kearney and Belton.
BELTON, MO
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy