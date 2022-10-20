Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Challenges Dak Prescott: 'This is Our Show!' Cowboys Practice Report & Injury Update - PHOTOS
The Dallas Cowboys will need to contain running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 7 bold predictions. On Sunday, the Ravens will return home to host the Cleveland Browns at the M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming off a rough start in 2022. The team entered the season with...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
atozsports.com
Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
Aaron Glenn identifies root of Lions' defensive troubles
The Lions have allowed the most yards per game, the most yards per play, the most net yards per pass and the third most yards per rush in the NFL.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Ohio State football equals wild Nick Saban feat vs. Iowa not seen since 1999
Ohio State football rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 54-10 on Saturday, keeping their record an unblemished 7-0. But they didn’t just remain undefeated. The Ohio State University equaled this wild feat not accomplished vs. the Hawkeyes since Nick Saban’s Michigan State squad in 1999. Matt Brown of The Athletic has the details.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as 'Doomsday' Defense Moves to Lions
It will be a strength versus a strength on Sunday, as the explosive Detroit Lions offense visits an elite Dallas Cowboys defense.
Packers’ big plan to shake up offensive line to help Aaron Rodgers hits snag
It’s officially panicking time for the Green Bay Packers. After two straight losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, fans are now worried for the team, and for good reason. The way they’ve lost has been the biggest worry, as their offense has looked extremely bad to start the year.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. Both teams ruled out four players each on the final injury report while the Titans had another player listed as questionable entering the weekend. Here are...
Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen
Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson. Next up: Panthers defensive linemen - and any Cowboys trade interest?
