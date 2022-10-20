Saginaw, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO