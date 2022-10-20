ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment

First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County

Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

