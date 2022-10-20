Read full article on original website
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital.
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
Two accused of breaking into home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County deputies and police from Camas and Washougal arrested a man and a woman Thursday who they say burglarized a home in a Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone. A property owner in the 7500 block of Northeast Lessard Road spotted two people on a surveillance...
Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment
First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
2 arrested for burglarizing Camas home inside Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
CAMAS, Wash. — Two people were arrested for burglarizing a Camas home located within a Level 2 evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). At 9:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a home located on...
Vancouver man arrested on Interstate Bridge, accused of shooting at ex-wife's home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of shooting into his ex-wife's home in the Hazel Dell area led law enforcement on a car chase Thursday night that ended with his arrest on the Interstate Bridge, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. Robert E. Mitchell, 55, of Vancouver,...
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.
Man allegedly shot ex-wife’s house, led officials on chase
A man accused of firing shots into his ex-wife's Hazel Dell home Thursday night led deputies on a chase that crossed state lines, reaching speeds of 80 mph, authorities said.
Sheriff: Beaverton man cuts neighbor, threatens to kill someone else based on their race
Deputies arrested a 34-year-old on bias crime charge after he allegedly cut his neighbor with a knife and threatened to kill another person "based on [his] perception of their race," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called out at about 5 p.m. Thursday on reports...
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver's leg.
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four...
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
Father arrested, accused of torturing his malnourished 5-year-old daughter
A Portland father is facing more than three dozen charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, after a child abuse pediatrician determined his 5-year-old daughter had been tortured.
