The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing Student
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions
Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery
Princeton police blotter
A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House In Lawrence Township
October 21, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A driver having a medical event lost control of his vehicle on Lawrence Road…
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
wrnjradio.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
Keyport municipal officials authorize new crosswalk on Broad Street
KEYPORT — Municipal officials in Keyport have authorized a new pedestrian crosswalk in the borough. During a meeting on Oct. 4, Borough Council members adopted an ordinance that amends the traffic and traffic schedules chapters of Keyport’s ordinances to add a new mid-block crosswalk on Broad Street (Monmouth County Route 4).
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
Five candidates will vie for three seats available on the East Brunswick BOE in November
EAST BRUNSWICK – Five candidates will be competing for three, three-year term seats available on East Brunswick’s Board of Education during the general election in November. Election day is Nov. 8. Mark Csizmar is a native of East Brunswick and attended township schools from K-12. He has two...
Princeton Planning Board approves five-story apartment building on Nassau Street
The Princeton Planning Board has approved a 45-unit, five-story apartment building for the rear parking lot of 195 Nassau St., which will include a mix of market rate and affordable housing units. The Planning Board approved the application, which includes a variance for building height, at its Oct. 13 meeting....
2 trucks involved in fiery crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck caused major delays on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.
NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works
With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
Independent Datebook, Oct. 26
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 8, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 29, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Three candidates run in uncontested race for South River BOE
SOUTH RIVER – Three candidates will run for three, three-year term uncontested seats on South River’s Board of Education in the general election in November. Cynthia A. Urbanik has lived in South River for 41 years with her husband Eugene R. Urbanik. She is a traffic engineer for...
Skydiver dead after plunge near N.J. airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
fox29.com
Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm
PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
Community News
The Water Log: Trenton Water Works Updates
Following a months-long compliance evaluation of conditions affecting Trenton Water Works (TWW), Governor Phil Murphy, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette, and Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora announced on October 12 the launch of a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) initiative to better support and improve TWW. Through this initiative, the State will work with the City to enhance TWW’s technical and managerial capacity with the goal of improving the operations and maintenance of TWW to ensure that the system reliably produces safe drinking water that meets all requirements of the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Death of missing Princeton University student ‘does not appear suspicious’
The body of a Princeton University junior who had been reported missing was found behind the Princeton University tennis courts, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Princeton University officials. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. Oct. 14 behind Scully Hall, officials said. She was reported...
centraljersey.com
