Princeton, NJ

centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works

With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
TRENTON, NJ
Independent

Independent Datebook, Oct. 26

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 8, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 29, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm

PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

The Water Log: Trenton Water Works Updates

Following a months-long compliance evaluation of conditions affecting Trenton Water Works (TWW), Governor Phil Murphy, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette, and Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora announced on October 12 the launch of a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) initiative to better support and improve TWW. Through this initiative, the State will work with the City to enhance TWW’s technical and managerial capacity with the goal of improving the operations and maintenance of TWW to ensure that the system reliably produces safe drinking water that meets all requirements of the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act.
TRENTON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
