Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Port Arthur News
STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur ribbon cutting celebrates needed land development
The event planned Monday in Port Arthur is a celebration, and it’s just what our community needs. The McElroy Estates is holding a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Tallow Wood Drive. Developers promise a “grand development” of 46 homes...
Port Arthur News
Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations
Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party. And this year organizers are expecting even more. Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should...
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
Port Arthur News
VIDEOS — Nederland, Port Neches-Groves drumlines hosting battle day before Mid County Madness
PORT NECHES — Members of the Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School bands were drumming up the Madness hype Thursday night at PNGHS as they joined to practice for an upcoming Drumline Battle between the two schools. “Back in All-Region Band last year, me and Jack (Reid)...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others
Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service
Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department’s Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years as he heads into retirement
PORT NECHES — Paul Lemoine isn’t quite sure what to expect when he wakes up Saturday morning as a newly retired police chief. “I’ve heard where, that first day you’re retired, you feel the weight of the world has been lifted off of you,” Lemoine said, wondering if the feeling of being responsible for 13,640 people in town as well as his biggest fear of something happening to one of his employees will go away.
Port Arthur News
Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement
ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
KFDM-TV
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
Port Arthur News
TxDOT details SH 73 closure this weekend in Port Arthur
Port Arthur motorists need to be aware of a road closure this weekend. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, SH 73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH 347 will be completely closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. The closure lasts through Monday at 5 a.m. due to construction. Officials...
fox4beaumont.com
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — Thanksgiving food shortage is one example of how Season of Giving grants help local nonprofits
Last November, members of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur formed a line inside the gym at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center as students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and Bob Hope High School helped fill 125 boxes with Thanksgiving dinners for local families that, otherwise, would go without.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Groves adds increased security measures at courthouse
The Groves Municipal Courthouse recently upgraded some security measures. The building added a metal detector to help ensure the safety of courthouse employees and its visitors. The courthouse is connected to the Groves Police Department, located at 4201 Main Ave.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur News
City gives update on parks improvement project approved last year by Port Arthur voters
The start of three park improvement projects backed by voters in May 2021 could begin soon if an agreement between the city and a contractor is approved at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. Chandra Alpough, director of Parks and Recreation, said the City Council is scheduled to vote next...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Comments / 0