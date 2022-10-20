Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVIA
NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
KVIA
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries
EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
Centennial claims Class 6A District 3/4 title after win over Alamogordo
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial cruised their way to a 42-17 win over Alamogordo at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday. Centennial claimed the Class 6A District 3/4 title for the second straight year after their win over Alamogordo. The Hawks now sit with a 7-1, 5-0 6A […]
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
Funeral services held for fallen Dallas police officer on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El paso native, Jacob Isaiah Arellano, was killed over a week ago by a wrong-way driver. Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in the Lower valley followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Law enforcement from Dallas and El Paso […]
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
Pecos, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clint High School football team will have a game with Pecos High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
First Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center in Texas to open in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center will be a place for veterans and their families to receive care for mental health. The new facility will be located off Pebble Hills in far east El Paso and will open in 2024. The facility is the second of its kind in Texas, the first […]
KVIA
One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners look to get back in win column against Florida Atlantic
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will host Florida Atlantic in the first of two consecutive Conference USA home games on Saturday. The Miners and Owls are set for a 2 p.m. kick in Sun Bowl Stadium. Saturday’s game is “Military Appreciation Day” as UTEP pays tribute to the brave men...
Funeral for fallen El Paso native Jacob Arellano,
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jacob Arellano from El Paso Texas, a Police officer from Dallas Police department was killed last week in a wrong way crash by a suspected drunk driver last week. Funeral services are now underway in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. His family will hold another funeral mass for him on Friday […]
EPFD to host spooky Halloween safety event for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPFD, along with multiple local organizations are hosting the 2022 Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center on October 29th. The event will be located at located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. Families can visit and meet with firefighters and police officers, collect candy and receive free safety […]
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a warming trend to kick in over the weekend. Expect a high of 76 degrees! Very chilly in the morning so bundle up! 🧥 However it is going to be nice and sunny in the afternoon so overall a very nice day!
H.O.P.E.+ Initiative, La Fe Community Health Fair takes place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe held the H.O.P.E.+ Initiative and La Fe Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. This event took place in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. La Fe, the University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ Initiative Project, and representatives from more than 45 local health, service, […]
Pets invited to Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive El Paso is hosting the 16 Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery in La Union, and all dogs are invited to join the spooktacular event on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will take place at the La Vina Winery in La Union, NM., featuring a one-mile dog […]
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
nmsuroundup.com
NMSU Men’s Basketball kicks off a new era with the Crimson and White Scrimmage
Basketball season is right around the corner for the New Mexico State Men’s Basketball squad. With tons of new faces, 16 to be exact, and new coach Greg Heiar opens up a plethora of potential for the upcoming season. Thursday’s Crimson and White game gave some much-needed glimpses into the new campaign’s potential.
Free Spooky Fun at City of El Paso Halloween Carnivals
Calling all ghouls and boys! Do you want to maximize costume time and increase your take home candy pay on Halloween? Have your mummy or daddy take you by a recreation center because the treats are back!. The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting city-wide...
Comments / 0