Bowie, TX

NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries

EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
Funeral services held for fallen Dallas police officer on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El paso native, Jacob Isaiah Arellano, was killed over a week ago by a wrong-way driver. Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in the Lower valley followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Law enforcement from Dallas and El Paso […]
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center

EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
Pecos, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Pecos, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clint High School football team will have a game with Pecos High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Funeral for fallen El Paso native Jacob Arellano,

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jacob Arellano from El Paso Texas, a Police officer from Dallas Police department was killed last week in a wrong way crash by a suspected drunk driver last week. Funeral services are now underway in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. His family will hold another funeral mass for him on Friday […]
EPFD to host spooky Halloween safety event for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPFD, along with multiple local organizations are hosting the 2022 Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center on October 29th. The event will be located at located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. Families can visit and meet with firefighters and police officers, collect candy and receive free safety […]
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a warming trend to kick in over the weekend. Expect a high of 76 degrees! Very chilly in the morning so bundle up! 🧥 However it is going to be nice and sunny in the afternoon so overall a very nice day!
Pets invited to Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive El Paso is hosting the 16 Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery in La Union, and all dogs are invited to join the spooktacular event on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will take place at the La Vina Winery in La Union, NM., featuring a one-mile dog […]
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
