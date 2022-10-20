Graham Potter's Magic Run Ends As Chelsea Draw At Brentford But Kepa Continues To Shine

Brentford would have become the first team to beat Potter's Chelsea were it not for another superb display from Kepa.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

Graham Potter's five-game winning streak as Chelsea manager came to an end on Wednesday night as his side drew at Brentford in a goalless west London derby.

Chelsea had 66% of the possession at the Gtech Community Stadium but Brentford looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Brentford would have become the first team to beat Potter's Chelsea were it not for another superb display from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa was selected as the man of the match after making five saves to keep his fourth clean sheet in a row.

The Spanish stopper denied Ivan Toney on three occasions and also produced two saves to thwart Bryan Mbeumo.

Kepa Arrizabalaga pictured making a save to deny Ivan Toney during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brentford IMAGO/Focus Images/Mark D Fuller

At the other end, Brentford no.1 David Raya also produced five saves - albeit with a lower difficulty level - to keep out Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Carney Chukwuemeka.

But Chelsea's best chance came in the first half when Armando Broja got to the byline and drilled in a fierce low cross that narrowly evaded Mason Mount.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Chelsea manager Potter said: "We're always disappointed when we don't win.

"Over the course of the game a point is fair, they had chances and we pushed at the end.

"It was a tough game against a team that makes it tough. We pushed and pushed and gave it everything.

"It's not easy with the schedule, but we put the effort in and I'm proud of them - it's a hard-earned point."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank added: "The performance we had, especially in the first half, we were by far the better team.

"Overall we deserve the win, from the 84th minute we were looking a bit tired, but I think we did fantastically.

"Kepa was fantastic. Every time Chelsea come here, their goalkeeper is man of the match."

Highlights: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea