ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Graham Potter's Magic Run Ends As Chelsea Draw At Brentford But Kepa Continues To Shine

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfS5D_0iftQwfZ00

Brentford would have become the first team to beat Potter's Chelsea were it not for another superb display from Kepa.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

Graham Potter's five-game winning streak as Chelsea manager came to an end on Wednesday night as his side drew at Brentford in a goalless west London derby.

Chelsea had 66% of the possession at the Gtech Community Stadium but Brentford looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Brentford would have become the first team to beat Potter's Chelsea were it not for another superb display from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa was selected as the man of the match after making five saves to keep his fourth clean sheet in a row.

The Spanish stopper denied Ivan Toney on three occasions and also produced two saves to thwart Bryan Mbeumo.

Kepa Arrizabalaga pictured making a save to deny Ivan Toney during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brentford

IMAGO/Focus Images/Mark D Fuller

At the other end, Brentford no.1 David Raya also produced five saves - albeit with a lower difficulty level - to keep out Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Carney Chukwuemeka.

But Chelsea's best chance came in the first half when Armando Broja got to the byline and drilled in a fierce low cross that narrowly evaded Mason Mount.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Chelsea manager Potter said: "We're always disappointed when we don't win.

"Over the course of the game a point is fair, they had chances and we pushed at the end.

"It was a tough game against a team that makes it tough. We pushed and pushed and gave it everything.

"It's not easy with the schedule, but we put the effort in and I'm proud of them - it's a hard-earned point."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank added: "The performance we had, especially in the first half, we were by far the better team.

"Overall we deserve the win, from the 84th minute we were looking a bit tired, but I think we did fantastically.

"Kepa was fantastic. Every time Chelsea come here, their goalkeeper is man of the match."

Highlights: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Yardbarker

Graham Potter picks one Chelsea player for praise

There are a lot of Chelsea players getting a lot of praise for their performances under Graham Potter this season, but one who is flying under the radar is Trevoh Chalobah. The defender is doing so well without getting any of the credit of his colleagues Kepa and Thiago Silva.
The Independent

Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea

Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea are yet to lose under new boss Graham Potter.Former Brighton boss Potter’s unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager has now stretched to eight games.Honours even in...
SB Nation

‘It had everything’ - Lampard hails Everton performance in victory over Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard praised his Everton players for a performance that “had everything” as the Toffees comfortably beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park. In arguably their the best display of the campaign so far, the Blues took an early lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal of the season and rarely looked like surrendering their advantage.
BBC

Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
SB Nation

3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City are back to their winning ways, having dispatched Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Saturday. Here’s a look at what’s trending up and trending down after the match against BHA. 3 Up. The Destroyer of Worlds - Erling Haaland scored two more goals in front of...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
LFCTransferRoom

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Just when you think Liverpool have turned a corner, up pops another stumbling block. Following last week's hard-worked victory over Manchester City and another win midweek, today's embarrassment came as a shock.  A team sat bottom of the league with just one win in the opening 11 matches and ...
ESPN

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp expects to be on bench for Forest clash despite FA charge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he expects to be in the dugout at Nottingham Forest on Saturday despite being charged by the English Football Association (FA) for his outburst at an assistant referee during last weekend's win against Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City

Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
The Independent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores as Everton cruise to win over Crystal Palace

Five months after scoring the goal which kept Everton in the Premier League Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net again against Crystal Palace to help end a three-match losing run.His opener set up a 3-0 victory which was secured by second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil as Palace’s win-less run at Goodison Park was extended to eight matches.Calvert-Lewin likes scoring against the Eagles as this was his fifth against the club – matching his best return against Newcastle – and while it might not have had the significance of the last time he hit the back of the...
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green

The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 13 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Chelsea couldn't score against Brentford on Wednesday and now they have...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy