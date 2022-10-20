ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake, MI

Onekama, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Bear Lake High School volleyball team will have a game with Onekama High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bear Lake High School
Onekama High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: Danielle McKinstry

Growing up in Detroit, the farming business was a bit foreign to Danielle McKinstry. For the last ten years, Danielle has worked alongside Brad and Justin Morgan for Morgan Composting of Sears. After starting out in the retail store, her business acumen and penchant for learning earned her a quick promotion.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
BEAR LAKE, MI
9&10 News

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Ready to Open New Facility

For almost 40 years, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors have offered food, clothing and education to the Benzie area community. They did so from an old, cramped dark building. In 2018, they started planning a new updated facility. Now, they are ready to show it off. With more space, they are able to help the community even better and even add some services and programming.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?

Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

A change of course on Traverse City's FishPass project

The FishPass project on the Boardman-Ottaway River is now set to move forward. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court ruling on Thursday which had stalled the project for over a year. The project would replace Traverse City's Union Street dam with a first-of-its kind structure that would...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy