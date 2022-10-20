ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Justin Faulk, Blues get by Kraken in OT

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38r6tU_0iftQcGH00

Justin Faulk scored twice, including the winner 2:10 into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Brayden Schenn tallied a goal and assist, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists for the Blues, who improved to 2-0-0. Goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

Will Borgen, Ryan Donato and Adam Larsson scored for Seattle, which went 0-2-1 on its first homestand of the season and has lost six of seven overall. Alex Wennberg and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had two assists and Martin Jones stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Seattle rookie Shane Wright, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, got his first NHL point with an assist. He nearly gave the Kraken the lead early in the third, but his shot from the low slot rang off the left post.

The winner came after Robert Thomas dug the puck out from behind the net and fed Tarasenko out front. Instead of taking a backhanded shot, Tarasenko sent a drop pass to Faulk for a one-timer from the high slot that went into the upper-left corner of the net.

The Blues opened the scoring at 7:16 of the first period on Kyrou’s wrist shot from the right faceoff circle just after a power play had expired.

Seattle tied it at 10:51 as Wennberg stole the puck at center ice, skated over the blue line and cycled behind the net before finding Borgen for a one-timer from just inside the right faceoff dot.

The Blues regained the lead with two goals in a 17-second span. Schenn scored on his own rebound at 11:55 after Jones turned over the puck behind his net and Faulk took Schenn’s pass at 12:12 and put a backhander into the net.

After being thwarted on a breakaway, Donato pulled the Kraken within 3-2 at 10:44 of the second. Binnington thought he had the rebound covered, but the puck was sitting just outside the goal line near the right post, and Donato jammed it in from his knee.

Seattle tied it on a fluke goal at 18:31 of the second as Larsson’s fluttering shot from the point deflected off defenseman Torey Krug and into the net.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) - A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season.Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami.Miami's Kyle Lowry had 17 points against his former club, Tyler Herro had 14 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for the Heat - who wasted much of a 24-point lead before hanging on."When the result ends like this, I love all of the emotions...
FOX 2

TKO: More Gold Gloves coming for Cardinals?

The Cardinals have a good chance to bring in some hardware when the Gold Gloves are announced on November 1st. Four players were named as finalists: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, and Tommy Edman. But Edman has a chance to win twice, even though it’s not the position he played the most down the […]
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 players nominated for Gold Gloves, Edman twice

The St. Louis Cardinals had four players nominated for Gold Gloves on Thursday, including Tommy Edman at two different positions. The St. Louis Cardinals set an MLB record in 2021 with five Gold Glove award winners, and have a chance to add four more in 2022 after Rawlings announced their nominees for Gold Gloves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy