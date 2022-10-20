Read full article on original website
UPD says it has ‘made significant progress in identifying individuals involved’ in Ellicott stabbing
UPD said in a statement that it has “made significant progress in identifying individuals involved” in a fatal stabbing that took place outside of the Ellicott complex Friday evening. Police declined to disclose any further information about the individuals involved. It remains unclear what that “progress” entails or...
Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Thursday, state assemblyman Bill Conrad was in North Tonawanda to announce new funding for the city police department. That $125,000 grant will include security upgrades to police headquarters, new mounted radar units, a swat truck computer, and improvements to the police department's gun range.
West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
Man shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times Friday night. Around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Genesee Street on reports of a shooting. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man with...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
susqcoindy.com
Man accused of exposing himself to school students
A Silver Lake Township man is accused of lewd behavior after he allegedly exposed himself to students while they waited at a school bus stop. Alan Lewis, 61, was charged with multiple felony counts of corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, obscene performance and open lewdness. Charges were filed in Montrose District Court. A preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Hollister is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17.
Beware of car thefts on the rise in East Aurora
Authorities are warning people about a wave of stolen cars in East Aurora. They posted a statement on Facebook today, saying they responded to three additional reports of stolen vehicles on Saturday.
Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs
Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
Why pastors want concealed carry in houses of worship
A temporary victory for two local pastors who filed a lawsuit against New York State’s new gun law.
Two West Seneca men arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that two West Seneca men were arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Missing: Town of tonawanda Police looking for woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person. Laurie A. Storms, 59, was last seen at her home in the Town of Tonawanda and is said to have left around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Storms has...
New organization looks to help veteran after seeing 7 Problem Solver report
Haley McDougall and Hayatte Abebe started Hope4Homes last month to give back to people in Buffalo, including veterans in need.
1 dead following accident on William Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night. Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel. Investigators...
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after drunk driving kills teenage passenger
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 4 to 12 years in prison.
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
