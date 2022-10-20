ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Says Smartphone Market Slump May Last Well Into 2023, In Stark Warning Ahead Of Holiday Season

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Benzinga

The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Benzinga

Privacy online just got easier with today's Firefox release

October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We're supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we're rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.
Benzinga

Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers

Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Carscoops

Tesla’s Sub-Model 3 Small Car Will Cost Half As Much To Make – But Not To Buy

This story includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops. The designs are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. Tesla’s profitability could be about to go through the roof with the news that its next-generation EV platform should cost half as much to...
Benzinga

Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
24/7 Wall St.

REITs Have Been Wrecked This Year: Wall Street Loves 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends

All 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors are all down this year, with the exception of energy, which is up big. The rise in interest rates has weighed upon the market, but the removal of the Federal Reserve punchbowl is one of the biggest reasons for this year’s horrible stock market performance. Given the terrible print last week for the consumer and producer price indexes, another 75-basis-point increase is likely on the way in early November. While yet another obstacle, at least that increase will get us closer to the ultimate terminal rate for federal funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy