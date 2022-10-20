Apple Supplier Says Smartphone Market Slump May Last Well Into 2023, In Stark Warning Ahead Of Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Goldman Sachs’ anti-remote-work CEO has almost brought office work back to pre-pandemic levels—but insists he ‘doesn’t want rules’
Goldman has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring people back to the physical office.
Why Rumble Has The Potential To Be A 'Game Changing Platform': Matt Kohrs on Stock Market Movers In Benzinga TV Exclusive
Matt Khors Retail Trading Commentator "There is no one on the other side to answer your questions as a creator on Youtube." "When your content and platform is ripped out from underneath you, it's a real punch in the face" said Kohrs. On Friday's (Oct. 21) episode of the "Stock...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Black Swan Warning for Investors
We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
Elon Musk Hints At 'Epic' Q4 After Revenue Miss, GM's Pricey Cadillac Celestiq Draws Flak, Automakers To Double Down On EV Spending And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
As the market staged a rebound, helped by a positive start to the earnings season, most electric vehicle stocks advanced in the week ended Oct. 21. The week’s EV news flow was headlined by market leader Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA earnings report. Here are the key events to bring...
Benzinga
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Benzinga
Redfin Reports Sellers' Time on Market Doubles From Spring as Buyers Wait for Prices and/or Rates to Come Down
RDFN — Pending home sales and new listings both saw their biggest year-over-year drops since the start of the pandemic, dipping to levels roughly on par with April 2020, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. U.S housing market activity is continuing to...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Benzinga
Privacy online just got easier with today's Firefox release
October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We're supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we're rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.
Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers
Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Sub-Model 3 Small Car Will Cost Half As Much To Make – But Not To Buy
This story includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops. The designs are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. Tesla’s profitability could be about to go through the roof with the news that its next-generation EV platform should cost half as much to...
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
REITs Have Been Wrecked This Year: Wall Street Loves 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends
All 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors are all down this year, with the exception of energy, which is up big. The rise in interest rates has weighed upon the market, but the removal of the Federal Reserve punchbowl is one of the biggest reasons for this year’s horrible stock market performance. Given the terrible print last week for the consumer and producer price indexes, another 75-basis-point increase is likely on the way in early November. While yet another obstacle, at least that increase will get us closer to the ultimate terminal rate for federal funds.
Benzinga
