John Fetterman mocked Senate rival Dr Mehmet Oz’s abortion remarks as he acknowledged “missing words” during their election debate in Pennsylvania.Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke that has left him with some auditory processing and speech issues, told a crowd in Pittsburgh that it was the pro-Trump Republican who still “had the worst line” of the night.“Last night Oz said that - and I want to get this right - quote ‘local political leaders’ should decide whether a woman should be able to get an abortion. Basically, like (GOP candidate for Pennsylvania Governor) Doug Mastriano.“You know for...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO