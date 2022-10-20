Read full article on original website
Demetrius Jones
3d ago
the holidays are rite around the corner, it's gonna get worse!! be careful out there.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
Armed Robbers Hit Mid-City Business
KTLA.com
Family calls for justice after carjacking victim was dragged and killed during Inglewood pursuit
A memorial was held on Friday for a man who was killed after being carjacked and dragged by a murder suspect in Inglewood. At the memorial, family members honored the victim, Larry Walker, 63, remembering his life and legacy along with his commitment to giving back to those in need. Friends and family gathered in […]
2urbangirls.com
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Heights crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, according to officials. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a crash just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of Griffin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had hit another vehicle. Los Angeles Fire Department rescue officials pronounced the victim, a 24-year-old man, dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
LAPD bodycam video shows moments leading up to Watts officer-involved shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a shooting that injured an assault suspect in Watts.
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
2urbangirls.com
LA City Attorney files charges against protestors for battery, resisting arrest
LOS ANGELES – Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the Los Angeles City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said Saturday. Ricci Sergienko, 31, was charged...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
KTLA.com
2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery
A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
Time Is Up For El Sereno ‘Reclaimers’ Who Occupied Caltrans Homes During COVID Lockdown
A two-year agreement between the city of LA and unhoused families that allowed the families to stay in the homes is expiring
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
Pair of suspects arrested for several armored car robberies
Authorities on Friday arrested two men wanted in connection with a series of robberies targeting armored vehicles throughout the Southland. The joint investigation, which involved detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, was able to located two men who allegedly are responsible for at least three robberies. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, was arrested at a motel in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower, while Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block...
