Janie C. Elliott, 62, of Waldo passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Janie was born November 7, 1959 in Magnolia to Jack B. Cassidy and Amanda Jane (Reasons) Cassidy. Janie previously worked for Amfuel Cell Manufacturing and was a professional window tinter. Her current employment was with the City of Magnolia Water Department as a meter tech. Janie loved watching cooking shows, murder mysteries, traveling and riding motorcycles. She previously attended First Baptist Church in McNeil and was currently a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Waldo. Her greatest joy in life was dedicating all her spare time to her husband, children and especially her grandchildren.

WALDO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO