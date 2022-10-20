Read full article on original website
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases hold steady in Columbia County on Saturday
New active cases of COVID-19 held steady Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, went down in Ouachita County, and rose in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita Baptist rolls past Southern Arkansas at Murphy USA Classic
EL DORADO – Ouachita Baptist was too much for Southern Arkansas on Saturday, as the Tigers scored 21 points in the final quarter to double the Muleriders, 63-31. Southern Arkansas trailed by only 11 -- 42-31 going into the fourth quarter. But Ouachita, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in national polls, claimed the 13th Murphy USA Classic at Memorial Stadium.
hopeprescott.com
Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 number down in Columbia County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by two on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since Wednesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355. Total Active Cases: 17,...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia educator praises Mammovan for detecting her cancer early
UAMS Mammovan returns to AHS for screenings Oct. 25. A mammogram on her lunch break was all it took to make an Arkadelphia educator believe in the importance of screening. Though Clair Mays had no family history of cancer, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Huitt Mays, had battled breast cancer in her early 20s. Watching Michelle endure Stage 3 cancer and undergo a double mastectomy, Clair began taking breast cancer seriously.
magnoliareporter.com
Janie C. Elliott
Janie C. Elliott, 62, of Waldo passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Janie was born November 7, 1959 in Magnolia to Jack B. Cassidy and Amanda Jane (Reasons) Cassidy. Janie previously worked for Amfuel Cell Manufacturing and was a professional window tinter. Her current employment was with the City of Magnolia Water Department as a meter tech. Janie loved watching cooking shows, murder mysteries, traveling and riding motorcycles. She previously attended First Baptist Church in McNeil and was currently a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Waldo. Her greatest joy in life was dedicating all her spare time to her husband, children and especially her grandchildren.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia drops third straight football conference game
Magnolia kept Little Rock Parkview close on Friday before falling to the conference-leading Patriots 42-28 at Panther Stadium. The Panthers, who opened the 2022 football season with five straight wins, have now lost three straight conference games. They’ll need to beat the two worse teams in Class 5A-South, De Queen on the road and Hope at home, to lock down a No. 4 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
Monticello, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
footballscoop.com
Sources: SWAC program making immediate head coaching change
College football has another in-season coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is parting ways with third-year head coach Doc Gamble, per multiple sources, as the Golden Lions are mired in a five-game losing streak. After hiring Gamble in April 2020, Pine Bluff saw modest...
swark.today
Hope Vs Camden Fairview Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Camden Fairview Cardinals as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 pm game starts at 7:00 pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by...
magnoliareporter.com
Lefty's on the Square: Christy's Ouei's take on a 30s-era speakeasy
If your idea of an evening out includes cocktails and a polished wood bar, low lighting and intimate dining, American cuisine, and jazz instead of rock ‘n roll or country, your wish is coming to the Magnolia Square. Christy Ouei, owner of the Mule Kick restaurants in Magnolia and...
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 79 wreck takes life of Fordyce woman
Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce was killed about 11:36 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 in Cleveland County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Moore was driving a 2022 model GMC Terrain south on the highway when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a culvert. After impact, the car rotated clockwise and came to rest facing northwest in a ditch.
