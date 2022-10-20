Monroe, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO