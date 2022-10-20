ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Monroe.

The Dundee High School volleyball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Dundee High School
Jefferson High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Ida High School volleyball team will have a game with Monroe High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Ida High School
Monroe High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Ida High School volleyball team will have a game with Monroe High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Ida High School
Monroe High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Dundee High School volleyball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Dundee High School
Jefferson High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

