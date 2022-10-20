Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Trip to Notre Dame a big challenge for Glenville State
GLENVILLE — Glenville State had a delayed start due to bus issues leaving town on Friday afternoon. Fourth-year head coach Mike Kellar’s program, though, is ready to clash with Notre Dame at noon Saturday inside Muelller Field in a Mountain East Conference affair. “We were supposed to leave...
Prep Football: East no match for No. 1 Parkersburg South
FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East took the initial lead on a sack in the end zone by Sam Wright before Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South ran off 29 straight points to take control of the game en route to a 49-16 win. South quarterback Robert Shockey ran for 157...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University inducts six into Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE — Six people have been inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees are Mike Eberbaugh, Earl “Tex” Gainer, Brian Hill, Jim Scott, Glenard Vannoy and Kim West. Eberbaugh came to Glenville State from Charleston High School and made...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Area has success at cross country district meets
The Marietta boys, Warren girls, Belpre boys, Fort Frye girls and both Waterford teams all qualified for next week’s cross country regionals in Pickerington. In the Division III Southeast District meet at Rio Grande, the Golden Eagles claimed the district title. Carter Norman led the way with a fourth-place...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg girls, South boys runners move on to state
PARKERSBURG — During Thursday’s Class AAA, Region IV championships at Ripley both the Parkersburg girls and the Parkersburg South boys advanced to next Saturday’s state meet at Cabell Midland. The Big Reds girls placed third as a team and were led by top 10 efforts from Aubrey...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roundup: Parkersburg South defeats Greenbrier East
LEWISBURG — Class AAA top-rated Parkersburg South trailed 2-0 here Friday night, but the Patriots scored the next 29 points and rolled past Greenbrier East, 49-16. The 7-1 Patriots, who welcome Wheeling Park next Friday to the Erickson All-Sports Facility, took the lead for good on Robert Shockey’s 5-yard TD run.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg cruises past Capital, 44-14
CHARLESTON — If it could have gone wrong for Capital Friday night, it certainly did. And Parkersburg was only too eager to take advantage. David Parsons threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and the Big Reds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns six seconds apart in the third quarter, with it all adding up to a 44-14 Parkersburg victory at University of Charleston Stadium, spoiling homecoming for Capital.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roane comes out on top over Doddridge, 26-6
SPENCER –Statement made for Roane County. A slow start offensively didn’t last long as Class AA’s No. 2 Raiders ran past visiting Doddridge County, 26-6. Roane relied on its biggest strength, as Class A’s No. 3 Bulldogs faced a constant stream of runs. Brandon Hileman’s interception of Skyler Delk was the home team’s biggest misstep, as RCHS bounced back en route to its first 8-0 start in school history.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two of Mid-Ohio Valley’s top teams meet: Fort Frye vs. Williamstown
BEVERLY — Williamstown and Fort Frye find themselves at separate crossroads. Williamstown is Class A’s top team and is one of a handful of still-unbeaten teams in single-A. With the bulk of those teams looking to make an impression on the ratings, Williamstown, which has already earned a lot of bonus points due to its schedule, sees this game as a test for even bigger things down the road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye takes down Williamstown, 30-20
BEVERLY — Williamstown threw a defensive scheme Fort Frye didn’t anticipate. The Cadets made a subtle adjustment in the second half and managed to pull off a 30-20 win over the Yellowjackets Friday on senior night at Fort Frye Cadet Stadium and close out the regular season 9-1 and the No. 1 seed for the postseason in Ohio Division IV, Region 23.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Tigers clobber Lions, advance to districts
DEVOLA — Thursday night’s Division II sectional championship game between host Marietta and visiting Washington Court House was seemingly over before it began. The Tigers scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes and never looked back as they rolled to an 11-0 victory to claim the sectional title.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award
PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown High School breakfast to honor veterans
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Student Council at Williamstown High School will honor area veterans with a breakfast and assembly Friday, Nov. 4, at the school. Breakfast will begin 7:30 a.m. in the school library with the assembly to follow at 9 a.m. in the auditorium. From 75 to 100 veterans...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eric Scott Seevers
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta College renames entrepreneurship program
MARIETTA — The former Marietta College Entrepreneurship Hackathon is now called PioSolve. The name was changed based on the 17 names submitted to the panel of eight judges selected to review the entries. Six of the 17 entries made it to the semifinal. The committee chose the name proposed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Vote yes to renew Wood County Schools Excess Levy
Wood County residents have a right to be proud of their schools. Our community supports local students in a way that does not happen for many students across the state. In fact, for 77 years voters have kept in place the Wood County Schools Excess Levy, which funds much of what makes our schools special. We are being asked to do so again in the upcoming general election.
