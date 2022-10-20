ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show

About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
1011now.com

Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Students should know about UNL public auctions

I always wondered what happened to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s old items. I figured that the university either threw away or donated their old equipment. I never gave the topic too much thought until recently. A few weeks ago, out of seemingly nowhere, my boyfriend was excitedly telling me...
WOWT

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
klin.com

Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year

English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
WOWT

Demolition of old WOWT broadcast tower nearly complete

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Progress has been increasingly faster as each piece comes down. Lead foreman Mike Berry says it’s been a difficult job. “We’ve been here almost a month so far,” Berry said. When it all began, he and his crew faced a job that stood...
1011now.com

Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
