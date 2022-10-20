Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show
About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
Anime NebrasKon kicks off on Friday in Council Bluffs
The event at the Mid-America Center features costumes, more than a hundred vendors, a charity auction and a celebration of Japanese culture.
1011now.com
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Students should know about UNL public auctions
I always wondered what happened to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s old items. I figured that the university either threw away or donated their old equipment. I never gave the topic too much thought until recently. A few weeks ago, out of seemingly nowhere, my boyfriend was excitedly telling me...
Winterfest to take place in Council Bluffs' Bayliss Park on Nov. 18
The City of Council Bluffs announced in a news release plans for Winterfest at Bayliss Park which will feature the annual tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa Claus and other fun activities.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Nebraska Tourism announces Holiday Passport Program
In addition to the mall, Lauritzen Gardens will also have passports available and is part of the Holiday Passport. In all, there are 20 locations across Nebraska participating in the program.
WOWT
Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale
A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved restaurant, Time Out Chicken, as a turnkey operation.
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
kios.org
Omaha Native and Gymnast Lexi Zeiss Competes For Spot On U.S. Team, KIOS’ Greg Echlin Has The Story
Below is the transcript for the Greg Echlin Story on Omaha Native and Gymnast Lexi Zeiss:. Gymnast Lexi Zeiss, an Omaha native who has propelled herself into the national spotlight, is in Houston the next three days <Oct. 20-22> for the World Team Selection Camp. Greg Echlin has more for Omaha Public Radio…
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
WOWT
Demolition of old WOWT broadcast tower nearly complete
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Progress has been increasingly faster as each piece comes down. Lead foreman Mike Berry says it’s been a difficult job. “We’ve been here almost a month so far,” Berry said. When it all began, he and his crew faced a job that stood...
1011now.com
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
Omaha native Terence Crawford to fight David Avanesyan at CHI Health Center
According to ESPN, the boxing match takes place Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center. Sources told ESPN that Crawford would be paid eight figures for the fight — a career-high.
WOWT
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
