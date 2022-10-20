Read full article on original website
Related
Scorebook Live
Photos: Third-quarter rally lifts Mount Carmel past Loyola Academy in showdown of Illinois unbeatens
The highlight of the Illinois high school football Week 9 schedule was a matchup of two undefeated teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings. The heavyweight showdown lived up to the hype as visiting Mount Carmel rallied in the second half to defeat Loyola Academy 42-37 on Saturday ...
Four areas Alabama showed improvement against Mississippi State
By now, everyone knows how much the Alabama defense struggled against Tennessee. The Vols totaled 567 yards and 52 points, the most allowed by the Crimson Tide since they gave up 54 points to Sewanee in 1907. Obviously, that type of performance is going to concern fans, but I'd say Alabama's defense -- and team -- took a big step forward on Saturday in four key areas.
Oregon moves up two spots in USA TODAY coaches poll after win over UCLA
We all knew the Oregon Ducks football team would move up in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after their win over UCLA. The only question was by how much. The answer is two spots as the Ducks are No. 8 in the nation, according to the newest poll. This is the highest Oregon has been ranked this season. RelatedColumn: Oregon's win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot UCLA tumbled five spots to No. 15 and USC just missed the Top 10 with its bye week. The Trojans are No. 11 in the land. Utah also had a bye week and still moved up one spot to No. 14. Those are the only Pac-12 schools that made the rankings, With their most recent win over Colorado, a 6-2 Oregon State team finally managed in gathering 21 votes. List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west
Comments / 0