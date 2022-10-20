We all knew the Oregon Ducks football team would move up in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after their win over UCLA. The only question was by how much. The answer is two spots as the Ducks are No. 8 in the nation, according to the newest poll. This is the highest Oregon has been ranked this season. RelatedColumn: Oregon's win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot UCLA tumbled five spots to No. 15 and USC just missed the Top 10 with its bye week. The Trojans are No. 11 in the land. Utah also had a bye week and still moved up one spot to No. 14. Those are the only Pac-12 schools that made the rankings, With their most recent win over Colorado, a 6-2 Oregon State team finally managed in gathering 21 votes. List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO